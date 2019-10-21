Supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr carry the Iraqi national flag as they take part in a protest against the Iraqi government corruption and poor government services, during ceremonies marking Arbain at the holy city of Karbala, southern Iraq, 19 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FURQAN AL-AARAJI

A boy jumps a barricade in flames near the Petionville market, during a protest day in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 October 2019. EPA/ORLANDO BARRIA

Protesters celebrate a deal between the government and indigenous groups in Quito, Ecuador, 14 October 2019. EFE/ Bienvenido Velasco

Chilean national police shoot tear gas during a protest against social inequality in Santiago, Chile, 20 October 2019. EPA/ALBERTO PENA

A protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask take part in a rally in Mong Kok MTR station marking the third month anniversary of the Yuen Long attack on 21 July 2019 where alleged triads members attack protesters and residents indiscriminately in Hong Kong, China, 21 October 2019. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

From Hong Kong to Chile, through Lebanon, Iraq, Spain, Colombia and Haiti, protests are rocking the globe as millions come out on the street to voice anger over a variety of issues.

There is, however, one common denominator — social unrest. EFE-EPA