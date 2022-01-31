The Socialist Party headed by Prime Minister Antonio Costa has won an outright parliamentary majority by securing 117 seats in the snap Portugal general election, consolidating its legislative strength in the 230-member house.
The victory margin might go up after the ballots of eligible voters living abroad who can vote by mail.
The four seats from electoral circles outside Portugal are usually divided equally between the Socialists and the center-right Social Democratic Party.
The Socialist Party has already won 117 seats, and the Social Democratic Party, 76, won in coalition with the Christian Democrats in Madeira and Azores.
