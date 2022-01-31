Right Wing Social Democratic Center (CDS) leader, Francisco Rodrigues dos Santos, during his press conference at the CDS headquarters in Lisbon after the party suffered a historical defeat losing all the deputies in the Portuguese parliament, Lisbon, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA

Secretary-General of Portuguese Communist Party (PCP) Jeronimo de Sousa, attends a press conference about the results in 2022 legislative elections, at the party campaign headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal, 30 January 2022. EFE/EPA/ANTÓNIO COTRIM

The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Portugal's biggest opposition party, Rui Rio, delivers his speech during the electoral night following the 2022 Legislative Elections, in Lisbon, Portugal, 30 January 2022. EFE/EPA/MÁRIO CRUZ

Livre Party leader, Rui Tavares, gives a speech during the electoral evening following the 2022 legislative elections, Lisbon, Portugal, 30 January 2022. EFE-EPA/ANDRÉ KOSTERS

Antonio Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal and leader of the Socialist Party (PS), hugs his wife Fernanda Tadeu as he celebrates the victory in the 2022 legislative elections, Lisbon, Portugal, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

António Costa, Prime Minister of Portugal and leader of the Socialist Party (PS), celebrates the victory in the 2022 legislative elections, Lisbon, Portugal, 31 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES

The Socialist Party headed by Prime Minister Antonio Costa has won an outright parliamentary majority by securing 117 seats in the snap Portugal general election, consolidating its legislative strength in the 230-member house.

The victory margin might go up after the ballots of eligible voters living abroad who can vote by mail.

The four seats from electoral circles outside Portugal are usually divided equally between the Socialists and the center-right Social Democratic Party.

The Socialist Party has already won 117 seats, and the Social Democratic Party, 76, won in coalition with the Christian Democrats in Madeira and Azores.

