Iranians take part during the funeral ceremony of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani in the city of Ahvaz southern Iran, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/HOSSEIN MERSADI

Members of Iranian revolutionary guard corps (IRGC) carry the coffin of late Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani upon his arrival at the Ahvaz international airport, 05 January 2020. EPA-EFE/HOSSEIN MERSADI

The body of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed by a US strike in Baghdad, arrived in Iran on Sunday for a series of funeral processions across the country.

The first ceremony began in Ahvaz, in the southwest of the country bordering Iraq. At noon, his remains were to be taken to the holy city of Mashhad and later to the capital, Tehran. EFE-EPA