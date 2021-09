New York (United States), 11/09/2021.- New York police and firefighters stand at attention at the National 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center, in New York, on September 11, 2021. (Atentado, Incendio, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/ED JONES / POOL

New York (United States), 11/09/2021.- Guests carry American flags into the Tunnel to Towers ceremony to commemorate all those who died in the 11 September 2001 terrorist attacks at Ladder 10 firehouse in lower Manhattan, in New York, New York, USA, 11 September 2021. The 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on US soil will be observed all over the USA and worldwide on 11 September 2021. (Atentado, Terrorista, Incendio, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

New York City (United States), 11/09/2021.- People visit the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/MIKE SEGAR / POOL

New York City (United States), 11/09/2021.- A member of the FDNY visits the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Pool (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/MIKE SEGAR / POOL

New York (United States), 11/09/2021.- United States President Joe Bide (C) attends a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, New York, USA, 11 September 2021. The 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attack on US soil will be observed all over the USA and worldwide on 11 September 2021. (Atentado, Terrorista, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York City (United States), 11/09/2021.- A person touches the name of a victim on the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 11, 2021. (Atentado, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/MIKE SEGAR / POOL

The commemorations for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York began Saturday with a solemn ceremony at the site of the Twin Towers.

It was attended by some of the relatives of the nearly 3,000 victims, as well as the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. EFE