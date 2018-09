A handout photo made available by the Presidency of the Maldives shows Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom casting his vote during the presidential elections in the capital, Male, Maldives, Sep. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HANDOUT MALDIVES PRESIDENCY HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

(FILE) Maldivian Joint Opposition President candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who was declared the winner of presidential elections on Sep. 24, 2018, addresses the gathering of Maldivian nationals residing in Colombo during a meeting organized on his behalf at the Berjay Mount Hotel at Mount Lavinia in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Aug. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

The Election Commission of Maldives declared on Monday Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as the winner of the presidential elections in the country after releasing the preliminary results.

Solih defeated current President Abdulla Yameen in the elections that took place on Sunday.

The commission's spokesperson Ahmed Akram said on Twitter that Solih, of the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), obtained 134,616 or 58.3 percent of the votes polled, as per the provisional data of the election commission.