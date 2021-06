Recent clashes between the Myanmar military and rebel groups have displaced some 100,000 people from their homes in the eastern Karenni (Kayah) state, the United Nations in Myanmar said.

The UN expressed concern "about the rapidly deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in Kayah State and other areas in southeastern Myanmar" as a result of the clashes that began in April between the security forces and the rebels of the Karenni Army together with groups of armed civilians. EFE