Volunteers pick up plastic on the Hout Bay shoreline during a clean up on World Cleanup Day in Cape Town, South Africa, 19 September 2020. The Hout Bay clean up was a collective effort by environmental organisations Oceano Reddentes, Sea The Bigger Picture, Parley and the Sentinel Ocean Alliance who regularly conduct clean ups around Cape Town and document every bit of trash collected including brand data identifying companies responsible. World Cleanup Day is celebrated globally with litter cleanup and waste mapping activities. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

There are about 14 million tonnes of microplastics on the seafloor, an Australian study published on Tuesday revealed.

This is 25 times higher than what previous studies had shown.

"Our research found that the deep ocean is a sink for microplastics," said Denise Hardesty, Principal Research Scientist and co-author of the study conducted by the Australian government agency responsible for scientific research, CSIRO. EFE-EPA

