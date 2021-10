Crews pick the tar from the beach after an oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, USA, 04 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

More than 900 people continued Friday with cleaning tasks in different parts of southern California after the spill of some 570,000 liters of oil in the waters of that area almost a week ago.

This is an increase of 100 troops compared to Thursday, according to the data provided to EFE by the operations center of the Unified Command, in charge of cleaning, recovering and investigating the environmental disaster. EFE