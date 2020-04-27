Students in the final year of primary and secondary school returned Monday to classrooms in China after a long closure, which began with the Lunar New Year holiday and was later extended as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most of the primary and secondary schools that have reopened have only allowed seniors back on campus as they have to prepare for tests to gain admission into high schools and universities respectively, explained Wang Dengfeng, director of the Ministry of Education's leading group on the COVID-19 response, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.