Relatives mourn during the last rites of a person who died from complications due to COVID-19 disease infection at a cremation ground in Srinagar, Kashmir, India, 28 May 2021. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

The devastating second wave of the coronavirus in India appears to be ebbing, with the country adding fewer than 175,000 new infections on Saturday, the lowest in about a month and a half.

The country, which battled a devastating second wave of the virus outbreak that crippled its healthcare system, added 173,790 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours from Friday, taking the overall caseload of the infections to 27.7 million, the second-highest after the United States (34 million). EFE