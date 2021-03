People are in charge of carrying out the burial of a victim of covid-19 today at the Viola Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil 4 March 2021. EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

A person walks after finishing the burial of a victim of covid-19 today at the Viola Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil 4 March 2021. EPA - EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Burial of a victim of covid-19 today at the Viola Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil 4 March 2021. EPA - EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr

Brazil, one of the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the world, registered 1,699 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, equivalent to one death every 50 seconds, the government reported Thursday.

According to the Health Ministry’s daily balance, fatalities have now risen to 260,970 since March 2020, when the first death was recorded in Sao Paulo. EFE-EPA