Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, and Sara Duterte greet supporters from inside a vehicle during a motorcade supporting Marcos' candidacy for president in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 December 2021 (reissued 06 April 2022). EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

A sidewalk vendor of refreshments points to campaign posters of presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 31 March 2022 (issued 06 April 2022). EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

A citizen walks past a campaign banner of presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr., son of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, and vice presidential running mate Sara Duterte, daughter of current president Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 31 March 2022 (issued 06 April 2022). EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

Protesters picket the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to call for the immediate collection of taxes owed by the heirs of the late president Ferdinand Marcos, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 31 March 2022 (issued 06 April 2022). EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA/FILE

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, leads voting intention polls for the May 9 Philippine presidential elections, with the support of 56 percent of those surveyed in March, according to a Pulse Asia survey published Wednesday.

Despite dropping four percentage points from February, Marcos comfortably leads polls, while his main rival, Leni Robredo, rose 9 percentage points to 24 percent, followed by Isko Moreno (8 percent) and Manny Pacquiao ( 6 percent.)

The possible victory of Marcos, who forms an electoral partner with Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte, creates concern among the victims of those repressed under the regime of his father, accused of torture and looting state coffers.

Some 3,257 people were victims of extrajudicial killings and some 35,000 were tortured, according to Amnesty International, during the Martial Law imposed by Marcos Sr. between 1972 and 1986.

(...)