Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, leads voting intention polls for the May 9 Philippine presidential elections, with the support of 56 percent of those surveyed in March, according to a Pulse Asia survey published Wednesday.
Despite dropping four percentage points from February, Marcos comfortably leads polls, while his main rival, Leni Robredo, rose 9 percentage points to 24 percent, followed by Isko Moreno (8 percent) and Manny Pacquiao ( 6 percent.)
The possible victory of Marcos, who forms an electoral partner with Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of current President Rodrigo Duterte, creates concern among the victims of those repressed under the regime of his father, accused of torture and looting state coffers.
Some 3,257 people were victims of extrajudicial killings and some 35,000 were tortured, according to Amnesty International, during the Martial Law imposed by Marcos Sr. between 1972 and 1986.
