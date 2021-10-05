Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (C), son of former strongman Ferdinand Marcos, enters the Commission on Elections office in Manila, Philippines, 16 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos at a political event in Manila, the Philippines on 13 May 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/RODEL LUMIARES

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, son of former Philippine dictator of the same name, on Tuesday announced his candidature for the 2022 presidential elections, 35 years after his father was ousted in a peaceful popular revolt.

Marcos announced his decision in a video posted in his Facebook page and promised to provide a "unifying leadership" for the country.

The former senator who lost the vice presidential elections in 2016 by just a few thousand votes, had for months triggered speculation over his candidature and has now launched the latest bid by the family, which was forced to seek exile in Hawaii in 1986, to return to power.

(...)