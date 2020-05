Kashmiri Muslims shout slogans near houses which were damaged during a gunfight between Indian security forces and militants in the downtown area of Srinagar, Kashmir, India, May 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslims wail near the houses which were damaged during a gunfight between Indian security forces and militants in the downtown area of Srinagar, Kashmir, India, May 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri protesters duck their heads as an Indian policeman fire rubber bullets at them during clashes near the site of a gunfight in the downtown area of Srinagar, Kashmir, India, May 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Fire serviceman and Kashmiri Muslims hold a water hose to douse a fire in houses which were damaged during a gunfight between Indian security forces and militants in the downtown area of Srinagar, Kashmir, India, May 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri boy runs for safety with his arms in the air near the site of a gunfight in the downtown area of Srinagar, Kashmir, India, May 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

An Indian paramilitary soldier takes position near the site of a gunfight in the downtown area of Srinagar, Kashmir, India, May 19, 2020. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Two insurgents, including the son of a prominent separatist leader, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in India-administered Kashmir, the police said on Tuesday

Two police officers were also wounded in the encounter that began Monday night in a densely populated area of old Srinagar, the regional capital. EFE-EPA

