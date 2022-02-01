File photo of the Sony logo on a building in Japan. EFE-EPA/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japanese multinational Sony Tuesday announced the acquisition of American video game developer Bungie, the creator of popular "Destiny" and "Halo" franchises.

Sony said it would incorporate Bungie into its video game development division, PlayStation Studios.

The $3.6-billion deal, pending regulatory approval, seeks to further the Sony online multi-player games vision, a joint statement said.

"Bungie will continue to operate independently, maintaining the ability to selfpublish and reach players wherever they choose to play," the statement said.

Sony competitor Microsoft's recent purchase of Activision Blizzard had led to concerns that major franchises might come from Xbox console exclusives.

(...)