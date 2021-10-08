An Aymara woman weaves in Linares and Melchor Jimenez streets, where the Witches Market is located, which were closed, to vehicle traffic to give exclusive passage to pedestrians who want to enjoy the 'Space in Movement' with the offer of artisans and 'chifleras', the vendors of medicinal plants and elements for ancestral rituals, in La Paz, Bolivia, 07 October 2021. EFE/ Martin Alipaz

Crafts, food, music and the mysticism of the patrimonial Mercado de las Brujas, or Witches’ Market, in Bolivia are part of a municipal activity that seeks to reactivate tourism and economic activity in the city hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

La Paz streets Linares and Melchor Jimenez, where the market is located, were closed Thursday to vehicle traffic to give exclusive access to pedestrians who want to enjoy the "Space in Motion" with the offer of “Chiflera” artisans, who use medicinal plants to practise ancestral rituals. EFE