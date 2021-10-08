Crafts, food, music and the mysticism of the patrimonial Mercado de las Brujas, or Witches’ Market, in Bolivia are part of a municipal activity that seeks to reactivate tourism and economic activity in the city hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.
La Paz streets Linares and Melchor Jimenez, where the market is located, were closed Thursday to vehicle traffic to give exclusive access to pedestrians who want to enjoy the "Space in Motion" with the offer of “Chiflera” artisans, who use medicinal plants to practise ancestral rituals. EFE