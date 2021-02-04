The announcement of a new quarantine came like a "bucket of cold water" in Peru's most disadvantaged communities, where the local soup kitchens are trying desperately to feed the public amid the coronavirus pandemic as everyone waits for the authorities to come to the rescue.

In the so-called "human settlement" of Buena Vista, in Lima's populous Villa Maria del Triunfo district, for more than 10 months the La Milagrosa soup kitchen has been selling for the symbolic price of two soles ($0.56) a plate of food each day to more than 140 families, a figure that has been growing since the government's implementation of a new lockdown to try and halt the devastating second wave of Covid-19.