Zinedine Zidane notified Real Madrid officials and players on Wednesday that he wants to end his second stint as coach even though he has a year left on his contract, sources at the club told Efe.

The Frenchman shared his decision with several players via text message and planned to meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, the sources said.

Last Saturday, Zidane brushed aside questions about his plans after the Blancos won their final match of the LaLiga season only to finish in second place, 2 points behind champions Atletico Madrid.

"The most important thing is not me, it is what the players have done all season. I must congratulate them and reflect with time, with calmness. I will speak calmly with the club later, not now," he told reporters after the 2-1 victory against Villarreal.

Besides falling short in their fight to retain the LaLiga title, the Blancos were dumped out of the Copa del Rey in the round of 32 by a third-division side, lost to Athletic in the final four of the Spanish Super Cup and lost their Champions League semifinal tie with Chelsea.

It is the first season since 2009-2010 that Real Madrid has failed to win a trophy.