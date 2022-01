South African former president Thabo Mbeki (2-R) and his wife Zanele Mbeki (R) pay their respects during the state funeral of late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Mpho Tutu, daughter of late South African anti-Apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu, addresses attendees during the state funeral of Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

The Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba (L) greets Leah Tutu, the widow of Desmond Tutu, during the state funeral of late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Dutch Princess Mabel of Orange-Nassau (R) attends the state funeral of late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, 01 January 2022. EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA / POOL