Family members put on white protective gloves as they approach the coffin of their relative before taking it from the AVBOB hearse to the grave during the funeral of an un-named Covid-19 Coronavirus victim at a graveyard near Katlehong township on the 118 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 23 July 2020. EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Undertaker David Molofo sterilizes his vehicle after collecting a suspected Covid-19 Coronavirus victim from a private house at the Avbob undertakers Germiston branch on the 116 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 July 2020. (issued 31 July 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Undertaker Steven Ntuli sterilizes his boots after collecting a suspected Covid-19 Coronavirus victim from a government hospital at the Avbob undertakers Germiston branch on the 116 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 July 2020. (issued 31 July 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A delivery truck offloads more coffins at the Avbob undertakers Germiston branch on the 116 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 July 2020. (issued 31 July 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Un undertaker at the Avbob undertakers Germiston branch prepares the inside of a coffin of a non-COVID-19 Coronavirus corpse on the 116 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 July 2020. (issued 31 July 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Undertakers David Molofo (R) and Steven Ntuli (L) prepare the graveside before the funeral of an elderly Covid-19 Coronavirus victim at a graveyard near Katlehong township on the 119 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 July 2020. (issued 31 July 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

The body of an elderly lady who died of the Covid-19 Coronavirus is handled by undertaker Steven Ntuli (47) at the Avbob undertakers Germiston branch on the 115 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 July 2020. (issued 31 July 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Family members wearing full PPE suits carry the remains of their beloved elderly family member who died as a result of the elderly Covid-19 Coronavirus at a graveyard on the 119 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 July 2020. (issued 31 July 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

A priest and faith singer sings traditional African songs at the graveside of an un-named elderly Covid-19 Coronavirus victim at a graveyard near Katlehong township on the 119 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 July 2020. (issued 31 July 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Family members wearing full PPE suites as they stand at the graveside of an elderly family member who died as a result of the elderly Covid-19 Coronavirus at a graveyard on the 119 day of lockdown due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 24 July 2020. (isued 31 Julyn 2020) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

“Highly contagious” warn orange labels on triple-layered bags that cover the bodies of the increasing number of people killed by Covid-19 in South Africa.

Whether or not the country’s official death toll of 7,497 is accurate or not, funeral workers are barely getting any rest.