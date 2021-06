A man inspects a gem that he and his friends have just dug up as thousands of people dig for what they believe are diamonds on the side of a hill near Ladysmith, South Africa, 17 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Kim Ludbrook

A man digs his hole as thousands of people dig for what they believe are diamonds on the side of a hill near Ladysmith, South Africa, 17 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Kim Ludbrook

A group of diggers shares the same hole while they hope to find gems as thousands of people dig for what they believe are diamonds on the side of a hill near Ladysmith, South Africa, 17 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Kim Ludbrook

A man holds his hand out showing the gems he has recently dug up as thousands of people dig for what they believe are diamonds on the side of a hill near Ladysmith, South Africa, 17 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Kim Ludbrook

Stones found in a South African village earlier in June turned out to be only quartz crystals, authorities said.

The stone findings sparked a form of diamond fever among scores of locals who turned up with picks and shovels in search of more gemstones in the eastern South African KwaHlathi community. EFE

