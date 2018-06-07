Henri van Breda (R) talks to his lawyer Lorinda van Niekerk (L) in the dock at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, South Africa, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Henri van Breda (C) arrives in the dock at the Western Cape High Court for sentencing in Cape Town, South Africa, June 7, 2018.

Henri van Breda departs the dock down to the holding cells after being sentenced to three life terms at the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, South Africa, June 7, 2018.

A South African court on Thursday sentenced a 23-year-old man to three life sentences for killing his father, mother and brother with an axe in 2015.

Henri van Breda also received 15 years in prison for the attempted murder of his younger sister and an additional 12-month sentence for obstruction of justice, Judge Siraj Desai of Western Cape Town High Court ruled.

"Each murderous attack upon a family member constitutes a very serious crime, warranting the severest penalty possible," Desai said while reading the verdict.

Desai added these murders showed "a high level of innate cruelty and an almost unprecedented degree of disregard for the welfare of one's own family."

Van Breda pleaded not guilty to the crime and claimed an intruder killed his family members, leaving him and his sister, Marli, who was 16 at the time of the attack, as the only survivors.

The court case against Van Breda has captured the public's attention with extensive coverage by South African and international media.

Wealthy businessman Martin van Breda, 54, his wife Teresa, 55, and his son Rudi, 22, were found dead with axe wounds at dawn on Jan. 27, 2015.