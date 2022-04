Flood waters remain in low lying areas of the city days after the worst flooding in 60 years hit Durban, South Africa, 13 April 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Family members carry the coffin of Banitha Sivnarain who passed away together with her grandchildren, Alyssa Sivnarain, Amelia Sivnarain and Alaina Sivnarain during the floods in Tongaat outside Durban, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa, 15 April 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

Tongaat community members attend the funeral of Banitha Sivnarain and her grandchildren, Alyssa Sivnarain, Amelia Sivnarain and Alaina Sivnarain who died during floods in Tongaat, North of Durban, South Africa, 15 April 2022. EFE/EPA/STR

South African armed forces have been deployed to the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal to help relief efforts after devastating floods killed over 440 people, the army reported Monday.

The South African National Defense Force (SANDF) said up to 10,000 troops had been deployed to the worst affected areas for tasks including transporting humanitarian aid and providing medical support.

The SANDF added it would provide helicopters to help with the rescue search for missing people.

(...)