Senior students having their temperature checked at the Kyungbock High School in Seoul, South Korea, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Students form a long line to have their temperatures checked before entering class at Jeonmin High School in Daejeon, South Korea, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A student walks past a thermal scanner to have his temperature checked before entering class at Geumcheon High School in Cheongju, South Korea, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Students wait for class to begin with plastic boards placed on their desks at Jeonmin High School in Daejeon, South Korea, 20 May 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Schools in South Korea began a gradual reopening on Wednesday amid signs of control of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

High school seniors returned to class on Wednesday while the remaining students will resume in a phased process that will last until June 8. EFE-EPA