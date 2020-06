Students having lunch with transparent dividers separating them at the canteen of Geumbyeong Elementary School in Chuncheon, South Korea, May 27, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Health care officials engage in disinfection operations at a high school in the southeastern port city of Busan, May 30, 2020, after a third grader was confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus a day earlier. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Students arrive at school while keeping distance from each other at Joongang Elementary School on Jeju Island, South Korea, June -3,, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Teachers in character costumes welcome first graders at Dongdo Elementary School in Daegu, South Korea, May 27, 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Monday completed its phased reopening of schools amid the fears of rising number of cases in the region around Seoul.

Some 1.35 million students - in first grade of middle school and the fifth and sixth grades of elementary school - became the last batch of students to resume classes as per the phased reopening plans of the South Korean authorities.