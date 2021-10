A handout photo made available by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) shows South Korea's first homegrown space rocket, called Nuri, blasts off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, 21 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Korea Aerospace Research Institute/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

g, (Korea, Republic Of), 21/10/2021.- eople watch South Korea's first homegrown space launch vehicle, known as Nuri, lifting off from the Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, 21 October 2021. (Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea Thursday launched its first domestically developed space rocket although it failed in its bid to put a simulation satellite load into orbit.

Nuri was launched from the Naro Space Center, in Goheung County (about 340 km south of Seoul), at 5 pm local time (8:00 GMT).

President Moon Jae-in said he was "proud" of the achievement, which gave the country an entry into an elite club of 10 nations capable of developing, manufacturing, and launching space vehicles. EFE

