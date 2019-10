Quarantine officials set up a barricade at a pig farm in Paju, South Korea, Oct.3, 2019, as they carry out disinfection operations against African swine fever. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Friday ordered its military to shoot wild boars that cross the inter-Korean border as the government announced a slew of measures to curb the spread of the African swine fever infection in the country that has already culled 100,000 pigs.

The South Korean army deployed patrols and guards at the border to shoot any wild boar spotted within the southern strip of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) - an area that divides South and North Korea.