A rescue team works to find people who went missing after a boat accident, along the Bukhan River in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, South Korea, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The inundated Jamsu Bridge on the Han River in Seoul, South Korea, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Workers in action to rescue a cow from the roof of a flooded house in Gurye, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An aerial view shows a rescue team working to find people who went missing after a boat accident, along the Bukhan River in Chuncheon, 85 kilometers east of Seoul, South Korea, 10 August 2020. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The unusually long monsoon season in South Korea has left 31 people dead and 11 missing in just over a week, with nearly 7,000 people displaced in the country, which was also bracing itself for the arrival of Typhoon Jangmi on Monday.

The latest region to be hit hard by the monsoon has been the South Jeolla province in the southwest of the country.