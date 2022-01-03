South Korea President Moon Jae-in (C) and his aides pay tribute to patriotic martyrs and war dead at the National Cemetery on New Years Day in Seoul, South Korea, 01 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) burns incense to pay tribute to patriotic martyrs and war dead at the National Cemetery on New Years Day in Seoul, South Korea, 01 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers an address for the new year at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, on 03 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in offers greetings during a meeting via video links at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, on 03 January 2022, to mark the start of business for the new year. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in delivers an address for the new year at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, South Korea, on 03 January 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday that he would push for a diplomatic breakthrough for an “irreversible path to peace” with North Korea in his last months in office.

"I will not stop efforts to institutionalize sustainable peace (with North Korea)," Moon said in a televised address, months before his five-year term ends in May.

He said the international community would respond if the two Koreas resumed dialog and cooperation to normalize inter-Korean relations.

"The government will pursue normalization of inter-Korean relations and an irreversible path to peace until the end. I hope efforts for dialog will continue in the next administration too."