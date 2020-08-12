Soldiers from the 28th Infantry Division clean a flooded greenhouse in the aftermath of heavy rains near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, 12 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

The summer rainy season in South Korea exceeded 50 days Wednesday, the longest monsoon since records began in the country, where the alert for torrential rains remains, having already left more than 30 dead.

The Korean Meteorological Administration (KMA) considers that the worst of the rainy season is over, although it maintained the alert on Wednesday in much of the country (except for the eastern coastal strip) due to rainfall that could accumulate between 20 and 80 millimeters of water per hour.