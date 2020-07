Members of progressive civic groups hold an anti-US rally in front of the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, 25 July 2020. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Saturday registered 86 fresh cases of the new coronavirus among travelers arriving in the country, most of them from Iraq and Russia, marking the highest daily number of imported infections so far.

Along with fresh cases of the disease registered among locals, the total number of fresh cases registered within the last 24 hours climbed to 113, the highest in three months, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. EFE-EPA

