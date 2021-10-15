South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks during the inaugural meeting of a government-civilian committee at the government complex in Seoul, South Korea, 13 October 2021, to handle the transition to normal life under the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea announced Friday it would relax restrictions to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus due to vaccination increasing and infection rates stabilizing.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said meetings of up to eight people would be allowed in the capital region (where more than half of 51 million South Koreans live) from Monday after 6 p.m. so long as at least four of those people have been completely vaccinated.

Gatherings of up to 10 people will be allowed after 6:00 p.m. in the rest of the country, if at least six of them are fully vaccinated.

Until now, authorities have allowed up to six people to gather in the region around Seoul and a maximum of eight to gather in the rest of the country.

(...)