A medical worker wearing protective gear, cools off his body while taking samples from students to test for the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, in Gangseo-gu community health center in Seoul, South Korea, 16 June 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Medical workers wearing protective gear take samples from students to test for the coronavirus and COVID-19 disease, in Gangseo-gu community health center in Seoul, South Korea, 16 June 2020. EFE-EPA FILE/KIM CHUL-SOO

People enjoy a sunny day at a beach in Boryeong on the west coast, South Korea, 21 June 2020. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea reported 17 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest number in nearly a month, but authorities said they are still concerned over large outbreaks in Seoul and other areas.

The new cases were detected on Sunday, of which six were imported and 11 were local, the lowest figure since 26 May in the country. EFE-EPA

asb/sk/rb