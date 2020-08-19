South Korean health authorities said Wednesday that they are seeing signs of infection among attendees of a massive weekend rally in Seoul in which parishioners from a Christian church that is linked to the latest COVID-19 outbreak participated.
The director general of the Korea Center for Infectious Disease Prevention and Control (KCDC), Kwon Jung-wook, told a press conference Wednesday that of the 283 community infections detected on Tuesday, 166 correspond to the outbreak originating in the Sarang Jeil Church. Infections linked to the church now sit at 623.EFE-EPA
