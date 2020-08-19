Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions protest against US and South Korea policies towards North Korea, marking the 75th anniversary of the National Liberation Day, downtown in Seoul, South Korea, 15 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korean protesters shout slogans and hold up banners during a rally against US and South Korea joint military drills and policies towards North Korea, near the Presidential House in Seoul, South Korea, 17 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO

Members of Korean Confederation of Trade Unions protest against US and South Korea policies towards North Korea, marking the 75th anniversary of the National Liberation Day, downtown in Seoul, South Korea, 15 August 2020. EFE-EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korean health authorities said Wednesday that they are seeing signs of infection among attendees of a massive weekend rally in Seoul in which parishioners from a Christian church that is linked to the latest COVID-19 outbreak participated.

The director general of the Korea Center for Infectious Disease Prevention and Control (KCDC), Kwon Jung-wook, told a press conference Wednesday that of the 283 community infections detected on Tuesday, 166 correspond to the outbreak originating in the Sarang Jeil Church. Infections linked to the church now sit at 623.EFE-EPA

