South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk speaks during a meeting at the Ministry of Justice building in Gwacheon, South Korea, Oct. 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/YONHAP

South Korea's justice minister resigned on Monday amid an investigation for alleged corruption offenses involving him and his family that has led to massive protests in the country and a decline in the government's popularity.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed 54-year-old Cho Kuk on Sept. 9 with the task of reforming the prosecutor's office, a body that wields enormous power and influence in the country and has played a critical role in several cases of corruption. EFE-EPA