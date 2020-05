A view of a North Korean sentry post as seen from the Goseong Unification Observatory near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the northeastern border town of Goseong, Gangwon province, South Korea, 08 February 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM HEE-CHUL

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (C), chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, inspecting the defense detachment on Changrin Islet, North Korea (issued Nov,25, 2019). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A South Korean sentry post (front) and North Koren sentry post (top) face each other across the inter-Korean border in the border city of Paju, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, 05 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A military post in South Korea was hit on Sunday by multiple gunshots fired from the North Korean side of the border between the two countries, the South Korean military said.

Nobody was injured and no damage reported in the firing at the South guard post, located within the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a release. EFE-EPA