(FILE) An undated file picture released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows an 'underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile' conducted at an undisclosed location in North Korea. EFE-EPA/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, the South Korean military said, in the fifth weapons test by Pyongyang in less than two months.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the neighboring country launched the missile eastward near Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province, around 10:20 am.

The South Korean military gave no other details. EFE