Health officials of the Songpa-gu in Seoul spray disinfectant at the cafeteria of the Yeongdongil High School in Seoul, South Korea, 11 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

A health official of the Songpa-gu in Seoul sprays disinfectant in a classroom of the Yeongdongil High School in Seoul, South Korea, 11 May 2020. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

Commuters wearing masks change trains in the morning rush hour at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, 11 May 2020, amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the wake of new infections at clubs in Seoul. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean authorities were on Monday trying to locate some 3,000 people who had visited nightclubs in a Seoul entertainment neighborhood that has erupted as a new cluster of coronavirus infections linked mostly to clubgoers.

The mayor of the South Korean capital, Park Won-soon, said in an interview with KBS public broadcaster that the city government had obtained the data of the 5,517 people who visited the five affected nightclubs and bars in the multicultural district of Itaewon.