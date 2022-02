Medical workers carry out rapid antigen tests at a COVID-19 testing station in Seoul, South Korea, 13 February 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People wait in line to receive tests at a Covid-19 testing station in Seoul, South Korea, 17 February 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People wait in line to receive tests at a Covid-19 testing station in Seoul, South Korea, 18 February 2022. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea exceeded 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases Friday for the first time since the pandemic began, as authorities decided to slightly relax some restrictions despite the record number of infections caused by the omicron variant.

The country reported 109,831 positives according to data from the Korea Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Agency. EFE