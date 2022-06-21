South Koreans watch on a television the launch of the second homegrown space rocket, called Nuri in Seoul, South Korea, 21 June 2022, South Korea's science minister officially confirms space rocket Nuri's launch success. EFE-EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korea's homegrown space rocket Nuri lifts off from Naro Space Center in Goheung, South Jeolla Province, South Korea, 21 June 2022, as the country makes a second attempt to put satellites into orbit. EFE-EPA/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea on Tuesday successfully launched its Nuri space rocket, an important step for the space industry of the country, which has become one of the 10 in the world capable of launching a satellite in orbit with its own technology.

The rocket was launched in a southerly direction at 4:00 p.m. local time (6:00 GMT) from the Naro Space Center, about 350 kilometers south of Seoul.

After successfully shedding its first and second stages and fairing, its third stage managed to deploy the payload into low-Earth orbit, some 700 kilometers high, about 16 minutes after liftoff.

