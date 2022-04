A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows Kim Jong Un (C), general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and supreme commander of the armed forces of the DPRK, as he watched the test-fire of a new-type tactical guided weapon from an undisclosed location, realeased on 17 April 2022. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

American soldiers check tanks at a US military base in Dongducheon, South Korea, 18 April 2022, as South Korea and the United States kicked off their major springtime combined training that will take the form of a command-post drill through 28 April. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Military helicopters are seen at U.S. Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul, South Korea, 18 April 2022, as South Korea and the United States kicked off their major springtime combined training that will take the form of a command-post drill through April 28. EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea and the United States began their annual joint spring military drills Monday amid escalating tensions in the peninsula due to repeated missile launches by North Korea, which also seems to be preparing for a nuclear test.

"(South Korea) and the US have decided to conduct the combined command post training in the first half of 2022 for 9 days from April 18th," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. EFE