A South Korean court ruled Friday that Japan must compensate a dozen women forcibly prostituted by the imperial army in the first half of the 20th century, in what is the first sentence of its kind concerning this thorny dispute between both countries.
A court in the central district of Seoul accepted the lawsuit of 12 South Korean sex slaves filed in 2013 for the Japanese government to compensate each with 100 million won ($91,155), a judgment that promises to further erode the relationship bilateral of both neighbors. EFE-EPA