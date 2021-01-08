Lee Yong-soo, a South Korean victim of Japanese military's sexual slavery during World War II, discloses mismanagement by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan for the second time during a news conference at a hotel in Daegu, South Korea, 25 May 2020 (reissued 08 January 2021). EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former comfort woman Lee Ok-sun wipes her eyes at a shelter in Gwangju, southeast of Seoul, South Korea, 27 December 2019, while watching a TV broadcast of the Constitutional Court's ruling that a Seoul-Tokyo deal on wartime sexual slavery of Korean women is not subject to its formal review (reissued 08 January 2021). EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean supporters of former 'comfort women' gather around the statue (C) symbolizing a wartime sex slaves at the weekly rally against the Japanese government near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 11 September 2019 (reissued 08 January 2021). EFE-EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A South Korean court ruled Friday that Japan must compensate a dozen women forcibly prostituted by the imperial army in the first half of the 20th century, in what is the first sentence of its kind concerning this thorny dispute between both countries.

A court in the central district of Seoul accepted the lawsuit of 12 South Korean sex slaves filed in 2013 for the Japanese government to compensate each with 100 million won ($91,155), a judgment that promises to further erode the relationship bilateral of both neighbors. EFE-EPA