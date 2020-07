This combined photo shows former President Park Geun-hye (L), her friend Choi Soon-sil (C) and Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong in Seoul, South Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (L) is escorted to a courtroom to stand trial on alleged bribery, abuse of power and leaks of government secrets, in Seoul, South Korea, 25 August 2017 (reissued 24 August 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HONG-JI / POOL

A South Korean court on Friday reduced former president Park Geun-hye's prison sentence from 30 to 20 years in cases linked to the corruption and influence-peddling scandal that led to her ouster in 2017.

The Seoul High Court sentenced Park to 15 years in prison for bribery and another 5 years for abuse of power and other charges linked to the scandal, local news agency Yonhap reported. EFE-EPA

