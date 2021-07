Flag Bearers of Ukraine Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, 23 July 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The head of the South Korean TV network Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation on Monday apologized for the controversial and offensive coverage of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“I offer my sincere apologies with my head down to those who had to endure our careless and reckless coverage and to the viewers we disappointed,” Park Sun-jae said at a presser.EFE

