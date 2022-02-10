Manesseh Mathiang, one of the founders of South Sudanese art group Anataban, talks during an interview with Efe in Juba, South Sudan. EFE/Pablo Moraga

South Sudanese Atakir Dut, the person in charge of solving the disputes that arise in his town Akanyawit, poses during an interview with Efe in Akanyawit, South Sudan. EFE/Pablo Moraga

South Sudan, the youngest country in the world, is a wounded nation after a devastating civil war.

Back in 2011, thousands of people celebrated their long-fought independence at the John Garang Memorial Park in the capital Juba, where South Sudan proudly hoists its national flag.

But now, it looks more like a military barricade with soldiers preventing access and prohibiting photographs.

Juba is a city founded by people who came from afar – refugees who grew up abroad and peasants who fought in rural areas – to build a future for themselves.

For them, South Sudan’s independence was a new opportunity after enduring decades of war with the central government in Khartoum.

But that hope was shattered just two years later when South Sudan was plunged into a brutal civil war after fighting broke out between soldiers who support the country’s president Salva Kiir and forces loyal to his former deputy, Riek Machar.

(...)