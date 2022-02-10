South Sudan, the youngest country in the world, is a wounded nation after a devastating civil war.
Back in 2011, thousands of people celebrated their long-fought independence at the John Garang Memorial Park in the capital Juba, where South Sudan proudly hoists its national flag.
But now, it looks more like a military barricade with soldiers preventing access and prohibiting photographs.
Juba is a city founded by people who came from afar – refugees who grew up abroad and peasants who fought in rural areas – to build a future for themselves.
For them, South Sudan’s independence was a new opportunity after enduring decades of war with the central government in Khartoum.
But that hope was shattered just two years later when South Sudan was plunged into a brutal civil war after fighting broke out between soldiers who support the country’s president Salva Kiir and forces loyal to his former deputy, Riek Machar.
(...)