Myanmar men unload oxygen tanks from a truck to refill them at an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar people wait near oxygen tanks lined up to refill outside an oxygen factory in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 July 2021. EFE/EPA/LYNN BO BO

Several Southeast Asian countries are tightening restrictions following an outbreak of Covid-19 not seen since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The jump in Covid-19 infections is attributed to concerns over the effectiveness of the vaccines against the highly contagious Delta variant combined with slow vaccination campaigns, as Malaysia and Cambodia are the only nations in the region where more than 10% of the population has been fully inoculated.

