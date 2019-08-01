Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi take part in the Plenary Session at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) takes part in the Plenary Session at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, July 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi attends the ASEAN-US Ministerial Meeting at the 52nd ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations reiterated Thursday that they do not want to become the world's rubbish dump, after regional countries recently sent back containers of illegally imported waste to Canada, France and Spain.

Indonesian foreign minister Retno Marsudi said the bloc was unanimous on stopping the flow of waste from other countries to Southeast Asia.

Marsudi said she had talks with her counterparts on Wednesday to agree on joint measures during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting which is underway until Saturday in Bangkok.

Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are some of the ASEAN countries which have sent back containers full of tons of waste and whose cargo did not correspond to the declared goods.

In June the ASEAN countries — Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Philippines, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam — signed a declaration on combating marine debris, especially plastic waste that ends up in the waters of the region.

Since China imposed an import ban on non-recyclable plastic waste in late 2018, the flow has been largely diverted to Southeast Asian countries.

