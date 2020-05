Customers go shopping for alcoholic beverages on the first day after the sales ban as part of the government's measures to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, at a grocery store in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 May 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A man enjoys his meal behind a cardboard set up to prevent the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, after the government easing some stringent measures to combat the slowdown deadly disease, at a food stall in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 May 2020. The Thai government announced to restart some businesses, a raft of shop and services as well as some activities on 03 May 2020 with social distancing and restriction guidelines as part of the easing some stringent measures imposed to curb the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic after the number of deadly disease infections in Thailand has been dropped while the state of emergency decree and curfew will remain for another month until the end of May. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai dancers use face shields while performing for worshippers, after the government eased some coronavirus restrictions, at the Erawan shrine, a popular tourists site, in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 May 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai dancers use face shields while preparing to perform for worshippers, after the government eased some coronavirus restrictions, at the Erawan shrine, a popular tourists site, in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 May 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai man wearing a protective face mask (L) offers prayers with Thai dancers wearing face shields while performing to worship Lord Brahma, after the government eased some coronavirus restrictions, at Erawan shrine, a popular tourists site, in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 May 2020. The Thai government announced that some businesses and shops can reopen and services and some activities can be resumed from 03 May 2020 on as long as social distancing and regulations are in place. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand on Sunday eased some of the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 by opening businesses and parks, while Malaysia and Singapore will begin the gradual opening of curbs from Monday and Tuesday respectively.

On Sunday morning, residents were e seen jogging, exercising or walking with their children in some Bangkok parks on the first day of reopening since Apr. 2, when the government shut down all public places. EFE-EPA