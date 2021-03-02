The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held a special foreign ministers meeting Tuesday to discuss the situation in Myanmar after the military coup, amid a spiral of violence by armed forces.
It comes after a weekend of deadly repression by police and soldiers against peaceful demonstrators and after more charges were presented Monday against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The virtual meeting included Wunna Maung Lwin, the foreign minister appointed by the Myanmar military junta. EFE-EPA