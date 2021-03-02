Demonstrators set up a roadblock with crossed-out pictures of military junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A demonstrator holds a placard calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

Demonstrators hold placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 02 March 2021. EFE-EPA/LYNN BO BO

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held a special foreign ministers meeting Tuesday to discuss the situation in Myanmar after the military coup, amid a spiral of violence by armed forces.

It comes after a weekend of deadly repression by police and soldiers against peaceful demonstrators and after more charges were presented Monday against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The virtual meeting included Wunna Maung Lwin, the foreign minister appointed by the Myanmar military junta. EFE-EPA