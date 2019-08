Members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 61/62, (L-R) UAE astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir attend their final exams at the Russian cosmonaut training center in Star City, outside Moscow, Russia, 30 August 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The crew members of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft on Friday concluded the second day of tests before heading to International Space Station, a flight scheduled for 25 September.

The main crew comprised of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka, Emirati astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri and Jessica Meir of the United States was in charge of the simulator of Soyuz at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center facilities located in the city of Zvyozdny gorodok, near Moscow.